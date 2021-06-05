Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,982,000. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,331,860.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,418. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.11.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $86.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

