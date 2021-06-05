Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $170,000 Stock Holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 35.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.4% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

HYI stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $15.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.0945 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.