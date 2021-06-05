Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $263,000 Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,286,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,882,000 after purchasing an additional 501,818 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,223,000 after acquiring an additional 149,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,705,000 after acquiring an additional 31,023 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,231,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,423,000 after acquiring an additional 35,438 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,433,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

KRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

NYSE KRG opened at $21.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

