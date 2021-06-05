Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 198,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,776,000 after buying an additional 36,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 93,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $52.21 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $52.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.