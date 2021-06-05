Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,013 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.2% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 20.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in General Mills by 57.8% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 237,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,582,000 after acquiring an additional 87,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in General Mills by 8.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 710,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,685,000 after acquiring an additional 57,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in General Mills by 51.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.92.

GIS opened at $64.03 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.11.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

