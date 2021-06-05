Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,646 Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 290.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1,615.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VKQ opened at $13.74 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

