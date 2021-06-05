Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 280 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,017,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,424,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,244 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,998,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,571 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $201,853,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,046.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 246,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,438,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $126.76 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $97.15 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.22.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

