Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 296 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.50.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684 in the last quarter. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $239.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

