Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 611 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $70.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.06. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $8,684,152.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,746,275 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

