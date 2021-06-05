SHIBA INU (SHIB) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.51 Billion

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 4th. One SHIBA INU coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SHIBA INU has a total market capitalization of $3.51 billion and approximately $686.17 million worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SHIBA INU has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00068511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.28 or 0.00294389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.60 or 0.00239181 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.89 or 0.01174266 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,423.93 or 0.99901935 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $411.89 or 0.01099533 BTC.

About SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . SHIBA INU’s official website is www.shiba.win

SHIBA INU Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIBA INU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIBA INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

