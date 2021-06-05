Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $127.43 Million

Analysts expect Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to post sales of $127.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $129.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $124.70 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year sales of $506.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $497.70 million to $521.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $922.50 million, with estimates ranging from $812.50 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Shift Technologies.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.27 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on SFT. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

NASDAQ:SFT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.57. 1,679,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,033. Shift Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $14.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $636.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Shift Technologies news, insider George Arison acquired 10,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $71,256.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Shift Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 201,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its position in Shift Technologies by 106.8% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 413,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 213,587 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the first quarter valued at $8,218,000. Finally, Islet Management LP grew its position in Shift Technologies by 71.4% during the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

