SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.15. SIFCO Industries shares last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 4,815 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $60.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.35.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $24.87 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SIFCO Industries by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SIFCO Industries during the first quarter worth $173,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SIFCO Industries by 9.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 18,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SIFCO Industries during the first quarter worth $274,000. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.