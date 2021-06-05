Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Director Jack W. Lasersohn Sells 5,427 Shares

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Director Jack W. Lasersohn sold 5,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $247,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $44.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1 year low of $35.48 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The business had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Silk Road Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 210.8% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,158,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,700,000 after acquiring an additional 786,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,999,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,897,000 after acquiring an additional 487,737 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 332.3% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 488,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,745,000 after acquiring an additional 375,545 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 34.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,360,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,890,000 after buying an additional 351,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,262,000 after buying an additional 277,434 shares during the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

