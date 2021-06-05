SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $110.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SITM. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Shares of SITM opened at $100.05 on Tuesday. SiTime has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $151.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.10 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.19.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SiTime will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiTime news, Director Akira Takata sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $295,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $91,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,519 shares of company stock valued at $6,027,334. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

