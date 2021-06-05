Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SIXGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank upgraded Sixt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Commerzbank upgraded Sixt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sixt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS SIXGF opened at $148.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.00. Sixt has a 12 month low of $90.50 and a 12 month high of $148.75.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

