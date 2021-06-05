Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) from a c rating to a b rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Shares of SKY stock opened at $52.72 on Tuesday. Skyline Champion has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $53.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 2.19.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $447.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyline Champion news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,824,146.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $5,948,623.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 381,710 shares in the company, valued at $18,619,813.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 370,057 shares of company stock valued at $17,667,124 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.