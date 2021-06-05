Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,226 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $287,863,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,337,577,000 after acquiring an additional 653,981 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 691.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 553,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $84,675,000 after acquiring an additional 483,868 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $64,972,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,370,000 after acquiring an additional 351,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of SWKS opened at $170.41 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.83 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.55.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.