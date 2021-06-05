SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

SLR Senior Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 94.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect SLR Senior Investment to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.3%.

Shares of SUNS stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $253.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. SLR Senior Investment has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.47.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 million. SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 137.41% and a return on equity of 7.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

