SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. SmartFinancial posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

Several analysts recently commented on SMBK shares. Raymond James upgraded SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of SmartFinancial stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.47. 13,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.12. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SmartFinancial by 85.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in SmartFinancial in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

