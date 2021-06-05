Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Sells $24,998,267.44 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 403,784 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $24,998,267.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,804,001.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Evan Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Evan Spiegel sold 411,250 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,004,000.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $15,157,500.00.

Shares of SNAP opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.96. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 853.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,498,000 after acquiring an additional 556,331 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at about $6,082,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at about $2,168,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at about $23,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Huber Research raised shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

