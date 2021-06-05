SOL Global Investments (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Shares Down 1%

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) shares traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.94. 3,728 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 268,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21.

SOL Global Investments Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOLCF)

SOL Global Investments Corp. is a principal investment firm with a focus on the biopharmaceutical and cannabis industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Scythian Biosciences Corp. and changed its name to SOL Global Investments Corp. in October 2018. SOL Global Investments Corp.

