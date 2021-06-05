SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SWI. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a sell rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.27.

Shares of SWI opened at $16.50 on Friday. SolarWinds has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.96 million. Equities analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $398,916.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SolarWinds by 4,684.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SolarWinds by 991.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the first quarter valued at $246,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SolarWinds (SWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.