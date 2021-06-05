SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

SWI has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.27.

Shares of SolarWinds stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.19.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth about $233,281,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 1st quarter worth about $61,040,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,495,000 after acquiring an additional 16,858 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,757,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in SolarWinds by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,516,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,442,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

