Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLDB. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink raised Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ SLDB opened at $3.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $11.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. Research analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Solid Biosciences news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,608,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,996.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,206,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $12,688,438.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.