South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS SABK opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. South Atlantic Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $116.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Get South Atlantic Bancshares alerts:

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company operates eleven offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Blufton, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.