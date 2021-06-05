South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,153 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in South State were worth $7,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of South State by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 402,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,070,000 after acquiring an additional 31,364 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of South State by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,188,000 after acquiring an additional 16,971 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of South State by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,978,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of South State during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,024,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

In other South State news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 12,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $1,136,631.12. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $223,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,358 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,027. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $89.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. South State Co. has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.56.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. South State had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $358.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that South State Co. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

