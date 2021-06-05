Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 4,470 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 335.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 124.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Caleres news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $212,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,908.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $317,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,335 shares of company stock worth $2,004,146 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAL opened at $26.11 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $28.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.96. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Caleres’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

CAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CL King upgraded Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caleres presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

