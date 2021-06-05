Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 68.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,140,000.

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $132.11 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $132.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.64.

