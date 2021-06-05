Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $158,000 in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Crane by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Crane by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 68.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CR opened at $94.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $99.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.22.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CR. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

