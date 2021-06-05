Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 2,330 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 695.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,296,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,867,000 after buying an additional 36,599 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Centene by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,229,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,500,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 130,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene stock opened at $71.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $74.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.98.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CNC shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.54.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,883 shares of company stock worth $2,626,390 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

