Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,286 Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 36,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $24.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $952.07 million, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%. Research analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.0275 dividend. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

TGLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tecnoglass Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.