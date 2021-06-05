Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 673 Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDU. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 629,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,876,000 after acquiring an additional 321,012 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,054,000 after acquiring an additional 111,699 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after acquiring an additional 91,236 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,013,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,582,000.

Shares of IDU stock opened at $81.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.28. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $67.97 and a 52-week high of $84.14.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

