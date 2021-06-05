SparkPoint Trading Up 13.6% Over Last 7 Days (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 5th. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $40.97 million and $1.84 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SparkPoint alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00076199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00025808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.69 or 0.01011741 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,581.01 or 0.09961868 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00053551 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,838,891,241 coins and its circulating supply is 8,098,276,158 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.