SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,083 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,372. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.17.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

