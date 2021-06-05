Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $270.00

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 270 ($3.53) and last traded at GBX 253 ($3.31), with a volume of 1110284 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245 ($3.20).

SPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 233 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 169 ($2.21) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 233 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 162.67 ($2.13).

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £984.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 194.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.