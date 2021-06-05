Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Splunk reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to $0.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Splunk.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 42.90%. The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $265.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.71.

Shares of SPLK traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.41. 2,750,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,336,484. Splunk has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,333. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Splunk (SPLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.