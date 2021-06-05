Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Lowered to $150.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SPLK. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $112.41 on Thursday. Splunk has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 42.90%. The firm had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Splunk will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,333. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

