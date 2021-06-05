Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.50% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

SPWH opened at $17.91 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $18.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61. The company has a market cap of $783.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.37. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $326.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $895,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 24,661 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

