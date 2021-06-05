Starbase (STAR) Price Tops $0.0237 on Exchanges

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Starbase has a total market cap of $4.45 million and $76,050.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Starbase has traded 34.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00076683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00025580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.65 or 0.01020137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,600.46 or 0.10128207 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00053017 BTC.

Starbase Profile

STAR is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

