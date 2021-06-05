State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of American Campus Communities worth $7,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,448,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,084,000 after buying an additional 257,135 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 7.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,818,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,206,000 after purchasing an additional 414,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,507,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,765,000 after purchasing an additional 274,639 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,486,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,596,000 after purchasing an additional 62,249 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.38. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $48.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.94.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 94.95%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

