State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,011 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,988,118.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $97.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.21 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.79.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

