State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 562,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,985 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,598,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,731 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 47,551 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,323,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on NYCB shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $332.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

