State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 16,160 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,160 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Huntsman worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 150,576.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 45,173 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Huntsman by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 324,194 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Huntsman by 1,241.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 52,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 48,162 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Huntsman by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 57,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Huntsman by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 891,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,414,000 after purchasing an additional 181,321 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUN opened at $28.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.09.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 66.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.82.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

