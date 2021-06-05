State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 41,790 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 484,233 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,790 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $8,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,660,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370,025 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,914,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,910,000 after acquiring an additional 634,238 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,646,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,515,000 after acquiring an additional 796,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,071,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBCT. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

PBCT stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.24. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

In other news, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $2,681,535.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $126,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,848.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,852 shares of company stock worth $4,613,659. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.