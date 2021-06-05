State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,680 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 168,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IONS opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.67. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.07. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

