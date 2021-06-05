State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,325 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in American Campus Communities by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Campus Communities by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Campus Communities by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACC stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.94. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

