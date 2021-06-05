State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $6.17 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

In other news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $125,663.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,219 shares in the company, valued at $762,600.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 145,941 shares of company stock valued at $20,517,645 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $154.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.24. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.88 and a fifty-two week high of $154.99.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.