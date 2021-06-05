State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 641 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Centene by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Centene by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Centene by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Centene by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 66,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $71.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.47. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $74.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Stephens upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,883 shares of company stock worth $2,626,390. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

