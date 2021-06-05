State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 86 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 3.4% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 16.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Cintas by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTAS. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $352.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $350.27. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $254.07 and a 1-year high of $369.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

