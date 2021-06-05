State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $91.48 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $91.86. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

